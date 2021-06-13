Tiger_salamander_larva_2017_1

A tiger salamander (Ambystoma tigrinum) swims low across the bottom of Lily Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.

By: Dawn Wilson

This week’s featured subject is the tiger salamander. Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park do not have very many reptiles or amphibians. I can only think of four — Western garter snake, boreal toad, wood frog, and the tiger salamander. The cold temperatures and long winters make it hard for these species to survive in this region. Here are some fun facts about the tiger salamander, which can be seen in Lily Lake along Colorado Highway 7.

Tiger_salamander_larva_2021_1

Two tiger salamander larva (Ambystoma tigrinum) of different sizes swim low across the bottom of Lily Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.

1. The Western tiger salamander was designated Colorado’s state amphibian in 2012.

2. This amphibian, which ranges in size from 6” to 13”, is the world’s largest land-dwelling salamander.

Tiger_salamander_larva_2021_2

A tiger salamander (Ambystoma tigrinum) swims low across the bottom of Lily Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.

3. Tiger salamanders can be found in a wide variety of elevations, spanning from sea level to 11,000 feet.

4. Salamanders are able to regenerate entire limbs and breathe through their skin.

Tiger_salamander_larva_RMNP_2021_2

A tiger salamander (Ambystoma tigrinum) swims through the water as sun rays filter through the surface of Lily Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.

5. This long-living amphibian — they can live up to 16 years — spends most of its life in underground burrows near water, coming out only to mate.

Tiger_salamander_larva_RMNP_2021_3

A tiger salamander (Ambystoma tigrinum) swims through the water as sun rays filter through the surface of Lily Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.

Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.