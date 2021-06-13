By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured subject is the tiger salamander. Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park do not have very many reptiles or amphibians. I can only think of four — Western garter snake, boreal toad, wood frog, and the tiger salamander. The cold temperatures and long winters make it hard for these species to survive in this region. Here are some fun facts about the tiger salamander, which can be seen in Lily Lake along Colorado Highway 7.
1. The Western tiger salamander was designated Colorado’s state amphibian in 2012.
2. This amphibian, which ranges in size from 6” to 13”, is the world’s largest land-dwelling salamander.
3. Tiger salamanders can be found in a wide variety of elevations, spanning from sea level to 11,000 feet.
4. Salamanders are able to regenerate entire limbs and breathe through their skin.
5. This long-living amphibian — they can live up to 16 years — spends most of its life in underground burrows near water, coming out only to mate.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
