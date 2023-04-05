All Town of Estes Park facilities will close from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 13. The closure is intended to allow staff to attend the memorial service for the late Mayor Pro Tem Scott Webermeier. All facilities will resume normal operations beginning at noon.
For more information, please contact the Public Information Office at 970-577-3701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.