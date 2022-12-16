KREV-LP, Community Radio for the Estes Valley, is now broadcasting its holiday schedule, with 24 hours of seasonal music and programming every day. Tune to 104.7 FM to enjoy a variety of Christmas music and special presentations.
The holiday schedule includes a number of special offerings that will be repeated several times before January 1. Listen for “A Christmas Carol,” the much-loved Dickens story. “An Appalachian Christmas,” presented by fiddler Mark O’Connor, includes familiar music, focusing on the history and sources of the selections. Other special offerings include “A Classical Christmas” and Spanish Christmas Music.
To try the live stream, go to the website at www.krevlpfm.org, and click on “Listen Now.”
KREV-LP, 104.7 FM, relies on community support and a small volunteer board of directors. After two years of Covid-related restrictions, the KREV-LP board hopes to get back to regular fundraising through an in-person campaign next summer.
KREV-LP serves the Estes Valley with a varied mix of music, public service programming, and local announcements. To support Community Radio for the Estes Valley, visit the website at www.krevlpfm.org for more information on how to become an underwriter or contributor. Click on the “Become an Underwriter” tab at the top of the page to fill out the on-line form, and someone will contact you to complete the process. Information about how to become a volunteer is available through the “Contact Us” tab on the website.
KREV-LP wishes all our listeners in the Estes Valley and seasonal residents listening from far-flung locations a very happy holiday season and a joyous new year.
