By: The Wandering Wildlife Society
It’s that time of the year when baby wildlife is abundant throughout the Estes Valley, but unfortunately, those that survive the treat of predators have to contend with the threat of vehicles. Over the past month, many of us have seen the aftermath of vehicles vs. wildlife along our roadsides. From calves and fawns to the smallest of creatures such as chipmunks and hummingbirds. The majority, if not all, are this year’s newborn wildlife that has not yet learned how to negotiate the crossing or flying over our valley roadways while vehicles travel at speeds they cannot comprehend. One way you can help protect our wildlife is to slow down!
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, thousands of wildlife-related collisions happen across Colorado each year. These collisions are not only deadly to the animals, these collisions prove to be very expensive, and at times deadly for humans as well. One way to avoid such interactions is to just slow down, become aware of your surroundings, and respect that we live and visit among the wandering wildlife.
One question many of us have is “Why don’t the animals just stay away from the roads?” It is a simple answer. Roads and highways cut through wildlife habitats where animals search for food, water, and shelter. Especially here in the Estes Valley where many of our roads are bordered by rock outcrops, lush grasses, trees and brush. After rain showers, you will find various critters that are taking advantage of the freshwater puddles along the roadside as well. Many are also attracted to the salt and other ice treatments applied on the road during the winter. Not always an ideal situation when sharing the road with vehicles.
So what can we humans do to help ensure these newborns have a chance to survive? Slow down and be aware of your surroundings as animals are very unpredictable. Especially with elk and deer in the Estes Valley given their fearless behavior around traffic. Here are a few simple reminders while you are driving our valley roads that may keep you safe along with our feathered and four-legged friends:
• Drive the speed limit.
• Never throw trash out the car window as your trash will attract curious wildlife.
• Scan the road as you drive and don’t forget the edges. You may even spot non-wildlife hazards.
• If you spot an animal on the road up ahead, slow down or try to stop your vehicle.
• Never assume that an animal will cross the road before you approach it — and if you see one animal cross, it’s safe to assume another will be close behind it.
• Give wildlife time and space to move out of the roadway.
• Flash your headlights to notify other cars about wildlife near the road.
• If driving at night, try to use your high-beams when possible. Seeing the glow of wildlife eyes may help you to prepare to stop.
Together, we can all help protect the wildlife that surrounds us!
