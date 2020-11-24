The Stanley Home Museum is coming together beautifully thanks to all the wonderful donations from many Estes Park and surrounding area residents. The Historic Stanley Home Foundation is excited to proceed with its plan to open the house as an Educational Museum in the Spring of 2021. The house will honor the amazing contributions Flora and F.O. Stanley made to the development of Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park.
We only have a few more needed items to finish the house. If you have any of these pieces that you’d be willing to donate, please contact Kelley Anderson @ (970) 580-1088.
Items needed:
- men’s and women’s early 1900 clothing, hats and shoes
- antique jewelry
- coal/wood cast-iron stove
- large oak icebox
- wooden ironing board
- antique accordion-style camera
- antique wicker porch furniture
- antique wooden clothes hangers
- antique mannequins
Again, thank you for supporting of our mission. We hope to see all of you at the house in the Spring!
