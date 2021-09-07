Roger and I are at Glacier National Park to attend a Roger's family reunion. We will be camping together in a recreational vehicle. Can't wait to be with family and see National Park. We haven't been there before, but we've heard many accounts of her splendid beauty and abundant wildlife. During the days we thought we'd go fly fishing and hiking, and spend the nights playing board games with family members.
Beyond Roger and I, the reunion has anothern local angle. It's Roger's sister Diane Howell, whom many people from Estes Park know. Diane and her husband Bob owned Bob's Towing Service in Estes Park. For years, they told us and others about their desire to go see Glacier National Park. Unfortunately, Bob passed away before they could get there. Diane sold the company and moved to southern Colorado to be close to the family. This week's reunion that will bring Diane, other family members and us together at Glacier, although highly anticipated and a dream come true for Diane, will be bittersweet - without Bob - for everyone who meets there.
Whether in Glacier with family or Estes Park doing the work of the village people I am very well aware of the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19. Case counts are on the rise, driven by the ease of transmission of the Delta variant. That's why Larimer County health officials continue to urge the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, and to all people wear masks when they're in indoor locations.
All members of the family attending the reunion including me have received the vaccine except one nephew who is under 12 years old and not eligible. Also, if I were in Estes Park right now, I would be using a mouth covers when indoor gatherings (and outdoor when appropriate), as I have since the pandemic began. As long as I'm away, I'll do the same. Wearing a mask is a practical way to respect others and protect us from COVID-19 and its variations. I hope the people of Estes Park continued to cooperate to protect each other and our visitors for wearing masks when they are indoors where people gather.
While I'm off duty, Mayor Pro Tem (temporary) Patrick Martchink will be on duty. Many thanks to Patrick for his willingness to serve like this.
See you soon.
