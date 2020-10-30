Estes Park Health will be opening most services on Friday, October 30, 2020, after the mandatory closure due to town evacuation on October 22.
Note that our Emergency Department opened on October 28.
EMS services have remained available throughout the evacuation period and, of course, continue to be fully available.
Our Home Health/Hospice department also reopened on October 28 and can be reached at 586-2273.
On Friday, October 30, the following services will open:
Physician Clinic (586-2200)
Outpatient Lab Services
Outpatient Radiology Services (577-4545 for appointments)
Chemo/Infusion Services
Surgical Services
Pain Management
Wound Care
Coumadin Clinic
Birth Center
Services soon to open:
Rehab Services (physical, occupational, speech therapy): Opens November 2, 2020 (577-5368)
Specialty Clinic: Opens November 2, 2020 (call the appropriate specialist office, numbers on our website at eph.org)
Our Urgent Care services will remain closed for the next few days; we’ll provide updates in the next week.
Our Living Center residents were safely evacuated to a Front Range facility and are being provided care by our nurses and CNAs in that location. We have not scheduled the date of return yet, but we are cleaning and prepping the Living Center wings in respect of that expected return.
Stay tuned for more updates. Thanks for your support throughout the crisis, and we welcome the community back for the services for which you choose Estes Park Health.
