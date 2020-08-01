Local Rider Halley Moak Shines At The Copper Penny Horse Show

Halley Moak, a 17 year old Estes Park resident, participated in the Copper Penny Horse Shows July 15th-26th at the Estes Park Fairgrounds, placing in eighteen equitation and hunter classes. Halley rides in the 3’ Junior Division. She and her 16 year old off the track Thoroughbred, My King, soared to victory at the Estes Park Festival A Rated show, winning the Colonel Robertson Medal, which qualifies Halley for the 2020 Colorado Hunter Jumper Medal Finals to be held in October. Halley trains with Beth Nielsen, Longmont, Colorado, with a goal to ride for a collegiate equestrian team after she graduates in 2021.

