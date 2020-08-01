Halley Moak, a 17 year old Estes Park resident, participated in the Copper Penny Horse Shows July 15th-26th at the Estes Park Fairgrounds, placing in eighteen equitation and hunter classes. Halley rides in the 3’ Junior Division. She and her 16 year old off the track Thoroughbred, My King, soared to victory at the Estes Park Festival A Rated show, winning the Colonel Robertson Medal, which qualifies Halley for the 2020 Colorado Hunter Jumper Medal Finals to be held in October. Halley trains with Beth Nielsen, Longmont, Colorado, with a goal to ride for a collegiate equestrian team after she graduates in 2021.
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- Gunshot Injury Near Emerald Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park
- Fatality On Broadway Ledge On Longs Peak
- Larimer County COVID-19 Recovery
- Local Rider Halley Moak Shines At The Copper Penny Horse Show
- Alluvial Fan Hiking Area Closed Beginning July 27
- Ann Frick Vernon
- Incident On McHenry Peak In Rocky Mountain National Park
- Giving Thanks For 19 Wonderful Years
- As Larimer County COVID Cases Rise, Variance Could Be Revoked
- Larimer County Sees Increase in COVID-19 Cases
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.