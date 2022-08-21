The Town of Estes Park and the Estes Park Housing Authority want to understand the decisions people make when choosing where to live and work. Your answers to the survey will inform important decisions about housing options in Estes Park. Be a part of charting our future.
This survey is for both seasonal and non-seasonal residents and workers in the Estes Valley and the surrounding area.
The survey is located at: www.research.net/r/EstesHousing2022
If you complete the survey by September 30, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card.
Thank you for participating! Please tell your friends, family and coworkers about the survey or share on social media! If you would like assistance with the survey or need an alternative format, please contact Root Policy Research at hello@rootpolicy.com or 970-880-1415.
