Following the devastating Marshall Fire, the Louisville Police Chief put out a call for help from other agencies to provide security at various checkpoints. Since the Estes Valley has been through so many different natural disasters where other agencies around the state had stepped up to assist, the Estes Park Police Department (EPPD) felt the need to do all we could to assist Louisville Police Department. “Asking our Auxiliary volunteers to answer this call to assist with providing security at checkpoints was important. We knew it would help the victims of the Marshall Fire.” said Captain Corey Pass.
Shifts began Feb. 3, 2022 and continue today. EPPD Auxiliary officers volunteer for eight-hour shifts. Auxiliary members work shifts at some of the busiest checkpoints. One Auxiliary member recalled, “We were eating lunch when a women drove up and got out of her car carrying a bag of bottled water, Gatorade, and chips. She said she appreciated our help and wanted to show how much it meant to her.”
Across from the Louisville Police Department was total devastation. Auxiliary officers spoke to a homeowner who said that her neighbor was sifting through ashes and found her wedding ring. At several of the houses they saw items that the homeowners and others had put by the curb; what’s left of a Christmas tree, flowerpots, burned scooters, flagstones, bricks, and a few other things. That’s all that’s left of some homes.
Organizations from across the country were there to help with cleanup. Around 10 of them were helping with one home while wearing hazmat suits. National Geographic crews were filming the area. Addresses were painted onto foundations as a way to identify one home from another.
The Chief of the Louisville Police Department personally thanked EPPD Chief Wes Kufeld for sending help. The Louisville Chief lost his home in the fire and it was clear that he wanted people entering the area to be respectful of the properties that were lost. He was personally signing all passes for residents and contractors entering the devasted area.
There were police officers working overtime shifts from Estes Park, Colorado State Patrol, Westminster, Boulder, Arriba, Broomfield, Denver, Loveland and more. This is what one Auxiliary member called, “neighbors helping neighbors.” We received many expressions of genuine and heartfelt thanks for protecting streets and property.
The EPPD Auxiliary was created in 2001 to enhance the individual and collective safety of the community by assisting the Estes Park Police Department. Learn more about the department and its volunteer opportunities at www.estes.org/police.
