Thanks For Electricity, The Town Utility And Each Other

Last Thursday started out as a typical evening at home for Roger and me. We fixed and ate dinner as we usually do. Dealt with the dishes—Roger clears the table, I wash—as we usually do. But then, not so typically the lights went out and the power spun down. Putting down a plate, I said “Oh, not to worry power will be back on in a few minutes.” To which Roger said, “Luckily, it’s still light outside.”
With the dishes done, clean-up finished, the outside becoming darker, and the power still out Roger went on high alert. Dashing down the stairs to the lower level of our house, he said, “Where’d we put the flashlights, headlamps, and kerosene lanterns?” Before I could respond, my cell phone rang. It was Travis Machalek. “Mayor, there’s been an incident with a power line coming to Estes. It looks like the power will be out all night. I will let you know more as soon as I know more. Must go, gotta call the hospital to let them know what’s happening.”
Hearing banging noises downstairs, I headed there to assist Roger. At the top of the stairs, I flipped the light switch on the left wall, to no avail. I started laughing, did I really just do that? Downstairs, while Roger filled a lantern with lamp oil, I went looking for fresh batteries for the flashlights. Entering a barely lit bedroom, I again flipped a light switch, again to no avail. Again, I Iaughed at my foolishness. Finding my way to a dresser, I opened a drawer. Voila there were the batteries! Gathering them up I brought them to Roger. Then, with a lantern lit and flashlights working, I said, “I’m going upstairs. There are people I need to alert about the power being off overnight.”
First, I called Cindy, who has a family member using oxygen. We discussed the possibility of them heading to the valley. “You could stay with your family there,” I said, “Use the plug-in condenser and not risk running out of oxygen in the tanks you have here.” Next, in rapid succession, I called three people to let each know the prognosis for the power outage. Then flashlight in hand, I headed out the door toward the house of an older neighbor. Midway there, my cell phone rang. It was Travis…the outage will only last a couple of more hours. I shared the info with my neighbor. Then headed home. It was nearly dark, so I flipped on the flashlight. Then called the people I had talked with earlier, updating each about the outage. Entering our house, flashlight in hand, I walked through the living room, toward the dining room. There, reflexively, I yet again flipped the light switch. Again—to no avail. Oh what a creature of habit am I.
No lights. No television. No switches that work. I sat down on a chair beside the dining room table. Roger was sitting on a chair opposite me. Atop the table were three candles, a shining lantern, and a deck of cards. I picked up the cards and dealt what would be the first of many hands of Kings Corners. Amidst the quiet, time dropped away as our focus turned to the strategy of the game and each other. Later, when I flipped a switch, a light came on. At that moment, I gave thanks for electricity, the town utility, and the atypical but quite memorable evening Roger and I had shared.
