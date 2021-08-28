The Studio Tour is less than a month away. The event offers locals and guests the opportunity to visit home studios: additions, modifications, and rooms converted to making spaces. What would you do with a creative space? What tools do you want to play with and explore?
This is the fifth year of the Tour. Each year includes a combination of returning artists and new discoveries. There are three artists new to the Tour this year: stone jewelry artist Alice League; mixed media artist Annie Finley; and jewelry and knife metalsmith (and turquoise enthusiast) Erin O’Donovan.
League is a local jeweler who’s work may be familiar from the Estes Park Art Center. She takes cut and polished semiprecious stones and design a setting using 14k gold filled or sterling silver wire. The outcome is wire wrapped pendants, bracelets and earrings with strong stones as the center of interest. League will be a guest artist of Susan Anderson in Little Valley.
Finley is also a local artist who some may know from her winter home sales. She works in watercolor, photography and mixed media. Her love of nature and avid traveling influence the colors and culture represented in her work. European villages and Estes Park are both reflected in her work. Memorable moments abroad and local spaces we know and love are represented in cards, prints, and plaque mounts. Making and creating can only happen in a “play space, ” her whimsical Angels are constructed from a variety of material and delightful trial and error.
O’Donovan is the owner and designer of Independent Mountain Jewelry Co. in Nederland. Her rural, rustic setting in the deep woods of the Rockies inspire her jewelry and inlaid knives. She makes wearable, treasured art made of silver and stones, primarily turquoise. She takes silver and stones, drafts ideas, consults with clients (some of her pieces are custom orders for weddings and gifts), cuts on a lapidary saw, sauters, polishes, buffs... her fingernails are definitely ragged! Her work is a celebration of the imperfections and unpredictability of the materials. O’Donovan will be new to most visitors; she will be a guest of Karen McPherson, also in Little Valley.
Ten local artists will open their studios to demonstrate their fine art and craft process: from driftwood constructions and furniture to energetic oil paintings and murals. The Estes Park Studio Tour is Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19. Visitors can choose the route that best serves you; visit one studio or all ten. Some locations are right off the highway; others are up a dirt road. Printed maps will be available two weeks before the event at Kind Coffee, Lumpy Ridge Brewing, and Bird & Jim Restaurant. There is lots of information on artists, examples of their work, and an interactive map on epstudiotour.com.
This event is founded and funded by artists. The goal is to provide locals and guests alike an opportunity to meet their creative neighbors, see the process of making, and buy art. Realtor Heidi Riedesel, Aspen Brook Vacation Rentals, Dr. Daniel Rauk, the Estes Arts District, Bird & Jim Restaurant and Kind Coffee provide additional support.
Viva Creative Culture!
