Stanley Home Museum Yuletide Open House

Join the Stanley Home Museum on December 11th and 12th for the beginning of a new community tradition this holiday season, A Yuletide Open House. This free annual event is our opportunity to give back to the community of Estes Park for your unwavering support and encouragement of our mission to interpret and preserve the legacy of Flora and F.O. Stanley.
Central to their legacy was Flora and F.O.’s enthusiasm for the Colonial Revival movement, a movement inspired by a romantic veneration of the early American past that permeated all aspects of the Stanleys’ material life. Flora undoubtedly decorated a Christmas tree at their winter home in Newton, MA, as it kept with a tradition of indoor Christmas trees that began to appear in the United States during the Stanleys’ favorite time period in early America—the Federal period of the late 1700s and early 1800s. In 1830, the Dorcas Society of York, PA, a women’s benevolent association, advertised that shoppers at their Christmas bazaar could pay a fee of 6 1/4₵ to see a decorated tree, with proceeds going to their charitable interests. Such displays anticipated the many Festivals of Trees sponsored by various charitable interests around the country today. Also, by the mid-1830s some church leaders, especially in Lutheran and Episcopalian churches, began to erect trees in the Sunday School or sanctuary to delight the children in their congregations.
Quite possibly the most widespread community holiday tradition is one Americans first encountered in town squares at the dawn of the 20th century: the lighting of a great community Christmas tree. During this time outdoor community trees began to appear as access to electricity for the newly developed electric tree lights became more widespread. Community Christmas trees, decked out with lights strung along new all-weather wiring, provided an opportunity for folks to see the spectacle of a tree lit with electric lights without having an electrified home. In San Diego a community tree had been lit in 1904, but it was the great 60ft. tree erected in New York City’s Madison Square in 1912—illuminated with 2,300 electric lights donated by the Edison Company—that sparked the tradition in several other cities. 25,000 people gathered for the free lighting of the tree in Madison Square that year. Many communities followed suit, and the following year trees appeared across the county, including in the nation’s capital.
We invite you to begin a new tradition this holiday season by gathering at the Stanley Home Museum to experience the holidays of times long past. We ask that all visitors please park at the Visitors Center, and we will provide continuous shuttle service to and from the museum. In keeping with the tradition that began in Madison Square in 1912, admission to this community holiday event is free, courtesy of the Peggy Lynch Team at RE/MAX Mountain Brokers.
