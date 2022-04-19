On Saturday, April 30th, we will hold the annual spring cleanup event and send all of this trash to the Larimer County Landfill. We will meet at 9 am on the east side of the Visitor’s Center in the parking lot for route assignments and orange bags. Each route is designed to require about 1 ½ hours to clean up.
We recommend that you wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, sturdy footwear, work gloves, and bring sun protection, hand sanitizer, and tick spray. Bring a friend and it will go twice as fast!
Quickly you should see orange bags popping up all over Town. After noon the Town workers will proceed to pick them all up and deliver them to the Marina, where Atlas will take care of the rest. We are thankful to the Town, the Rotary Club, Atlas, and the EVRPD for their assistance.
Several groups have already signed up: the Auxiliary Police will be cleaning the Downtown area, including parking lots and Bond Park; the Trout Unlimited group plans to clean the banks of the Big Thompson River starting on the east side of Town.
There is no need to sign up, just show up on Saturday morning. In the case of inclement weather, please come and pick up a route and orange bag and do your pick up at your earliest convenience.
Thank you,
Annie Hanson and Tara Moenning
