When I became mayor three years ago, COVID-19 was a full-blown pandemic. Worldwide the situation was dire. Millions of people were getting sick, many were dying. To keep safe, the townspeople of Estes Park, like their counterparts elsewhere, were sheltering in place. Out of necessity, Zoom meetings and conference calls were replacing the in-person—board meetings, study sessions, hearings, meetings and so on— processes of the Town. Having pledged to represent all the townspeople and keep them apprised about the workings of their town government and mayor, I knew the replacement approaches of the Town would be insufficient for fulfilling my pledge.
In my heart of hearts, I knew the townspeople and knew they needed something more personal. Something in addition to the typical press releases and news reporting. So I set about writing a weekly report out about what the Town and I were doing…a message from the mayor. And, each week, Kris and Gary Hazelton at the Estes Park News and Mike Romero, Wendy Rigby and most recently Patti Brown at The Trail Gazette stepped up and published the messages I had written. Every week, Dave Thomas voluntarily translated each piece from English to Spanish and posted it on Facebook at Recursos: Valle de Estes. My sincere appreciation to each person for their kind attention to this undertaking and humble apologies for whatever inconvenience doing so may have caused you.
To date, the papers have published over 150 messages from the mayor. Most pertained to the strategies, plans and challenges of the Town. Many either spotlighted the efforts of town staff (snow removal) or people of the town (Big Duck). Some described the unique work I do as mayor, such as liaisoning with the Platte River Power Authority. And a few recounted my memories of the bygone days of Estes Park. Regardless of their focus, all pieces promoted the common good, were non-political, and painted Estes Park in a positive light.
Lately, I’ve been considering my weekly pieces. Are they worth the time it takes to write them? What impact have they had? Considering these questions, I recall the direness of the pandemic, the impersonal nature of the remote processes of the Town, and my desire to foster a better connection between the reader and town government. And conclude, yes they seemed worth the effort, and yes they appeared to have an impact. Then, I think about the present, with COVID-19 being more manageable now and the Town using in-person processes again. I wonder, going forward will writing them be worth the effort? What difference might they make? Being honest with myself, I realize that I can’t answer either question. However, I do want to believe that readers will likely continue to benefit from what I write and having a personal connection between themselves and their town government. And that’s more than enough to keep doing what I’ve been doing and hope you do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.