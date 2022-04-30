Crossroads Hosting Neighbors In Need Fundraiser

If you’ve lived in America long enough you’ve probably heard the phrase, “what goes around comes around”. I know for me it was generally referenced in the context of someone being mean, unfair or bullying another person. My Dad reminded me of this when an upper classman was picking on me and I became fearful of walking across our high school campus. Dad said, “One day the bully will run into someone who is bigger and tougher, and he’ll get what he’s been giving out.” I actually never lived long enough to see this happen so I’m not sure how life turned out for him. But, I’m hopeful he changed his ways and became a nicer person. I know in the Old Testament there is reference to “an eye for an eye” which eventually leads to a blind world, but later in history the message changed “to not resist an evil person.” In fact, if someone slaps your cheek, turn the other cheek. This doesn’t imply being a door mat or allowing people to abuse you, but it does encourage us to fight hatred with love. Love never fails. As we faithfully love people who are difficult to love I believe a transformation will take place before our eyes. We can do our part and allow God to do what only He can do. It is true that what a person sows they will reap, so be careful what kind of seeds you’re planting for they will produce a harvest of either good or bad fruit. If someone has wronged you and they deserve wrath…show them kindness. Treat others how you would want to be treated. Let’s have a little more mercy, grace, love and compassion going around. Because whether you know it or not, you will need it to come back around to you one day.
One of our “Neighbors in Need” who is now in a better place came by Crossroads last week to drop off a nice card which had a significant donation inside.
Here’s what she had to say:
“Thank you again for the amazing help you gave me last summer when I broke my ankle. I got an unexpected tax return so I’m passing it on to you to help someone else. Thank you for all you do for our community!”
What goes around comes around! I’m so proud to be a part of an organization that is taking good care of our neighbors who find themselves in needy situations. We are grateful for the generosity of people who make this possible. Donations that are coming in are quickly going out to make sure no one in our town finds themselves alone in their time of need. Will you consider giving a gift to help a Neighbor?! During April and May we have a dollar for dollar matching program going on, so it’s a great time to double your investment in our community. You can donate securely online at www.CrossroadsEP.org or send in a check to PO Box 3616, Estes Park, CO 80517. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.