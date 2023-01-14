Estes Park Quota Donates To EstesPak For Take Home Meals

Members of the Estes Park Quota Club Service to Youth committee recently donated $3,000 to the EstesPak program at the elementary school. Thanks to a matching grant through Crossroads, the club’s $1,500 donation was doubled, allowing Estes Pak to help even more students in need.
The Estes Pak program works to fight food insecurity and hunger in our community. Each Friday, bags of healthy food are sent home with students who need help. The Estes Park Education Association started the Estes Pak program to help their students. If you would like to learn more about the Estes Pak program or would like to donate to the program, please contact teacher Terry Leija at 586-7406 extension 3284.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.