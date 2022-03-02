Outreach Fuels Continuous Improvement

Recently, I attended one of the outreach sessions being held with various groups by the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee of the Town of Estes Park. Held at the Estes Valley Community Center, this particular session focused on the unique experiences, opinions and needs of the Hispanics who live and work here.
Jessica Garner, Director of Community Development for the Town hosted the meeting. Conducted in Spanish, Jose Almeida led the session. Approximately 90 people attended.
Attendees included School Superintendent Sheldon Rosenkrance, School Board Member John Davis, School District Liaisons Patricia Rountree and Jaime Caicedo, BOCES Migrant Education Recruiter, Julian Aponte, Estes Park Housing Director Naomi Hawf, and EVICS Family Development Coordinator Rut Miller.
During the opening discussion Hispanic participants shared what they like about living in Estes Park. Their responses ranged from children are safe here, it’s tranquil, lots of natural outdoor activities, people are kind, schools are good and education is bilingual.
Next, the Hispanic students attending offered up what they hoped Estes would be like in 20 years. Responses included wanting good housing, good quality of life, time to participate in the community, to not need to work three jobs to support their families and wanting respect and equal treatment as members of the Estes community. Among responses from adults were desires to buy houses in good condition, have a local Spanish newspaper, learn about managing finances, and to more effectively engage within the greater Estes Park community.
Of the concerns given voice by participants, some pertained to housing, specifically maintenance of rentals, rental contracts being English only, and contracts having a month-to-month auto renewal after the first year.
Afterwards, when asked for a comment about the session, Jessica Garner, who staffs CPAC’s outreach efforts, said, "The Town extends its gratitude to the families and individuals who gave their time to attend the listening and engagement session for the Comprehensive Plan, and who shared their hopes, ideas and concerns in order to help Estes Park to be more family-friendly, safe, inclusive, and representative of all who live and work here."
The next step in the outreach effort is accurate representation of the information generated at the recent and upcoming sessions in the Comprehensive Plan. Such sessions are a way for townspeople to talk with each other and their Town about changes needed. That change results, is tacit acknowledgment of the power of outreach as a means for continuously improving quality of life for all who live and work here. Gracias José, Jennifer y todos los que participaron en la sesión... trabajo bien hecho.
