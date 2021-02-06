By: Lisa VonBargen, Marketing and Communications Manager
With 2020 in our rear-view mirror, it’s fair to say that it was a challenge. While we are dealing with the same issues in 2021, it feels like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel - that isn’t the oncoming train!
Webster’s dictionary has a few definitions of the word “challenge” that are meaningful right now:
1. To dispute especially as being unjust, invalid or outmoded.
2. To confront or defy boldly
3. To arouse or stimulate, especially by presenting with difficulties
These definitions are meaningful, because none of them render us helpless. On the contrary, they all give us the power to dispute, confront, and to be called to action in a difficult situation.
Rachael Newsham is a fitness professional with LesMills™, who commented about her experiences in 2020, “I've had a huge injection of strength from the experiences of the past 12 months and I'm so grateful. I had to tackle some big challenges, but now they have gone, and in their wake, I've gained resilience. I'm wiser and stronger now – and all the better for it. ”
Newsham also proposes that challenging yourself is a great way to boost your self-esteem. “It delivers a sense of achievement that feels like rocket fuel for your soul. Your sense of self and strength is being elevated to a greater level – and that's something that can't be bought. ” We couldn’t agree more!
What better way to shake off 2020 than to challenge yourself in 2021? A personal challenge can be a great way to get out of a rut, reach a new goal or just feel better. Whether your challenge is just to walk around our indoor track, swim a few laps, or to start a brand new fitness program with one of our highly qualified personal trainers, the Estes Valley Community Center (The Rec) is ready to help you get started and to support you with your challenge.
We have implemented CDC and Larimer County Health Department guidelines at the Rec to keep you safe:
1. Touch-free check-in procedure, temperature check
2. Mandatory masks
3. Social distancing
4. Stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols
5. Limiting amenities (no water fountains or shared equipment)
6. Reduced capacity - area occupancy limits
7. Encouraging non-peak hour usage
The Rec was recently certified to “LEVEL UP” status by the Larimer County Health Depart-ment, due to our cleaning and safety protocols, but equally in part due to our members’ willingness and dedication to cooperate with those guidelines. If you haven’t been to the Rec recently, we have added some options that will allow you to test out our facility and programs, such as weekly punch passes.
Due to our “LEVEL UP” status, we eliminated time slot reservations for the cardio, weights and gym areas. (Reservations are still required for aquatics and group fitness). Peak usage times are before and after work. Why not stop by during the day and get started with your own personal challenge? We are here for you! For more info on daily and weekly passes as well as operating hours and class schedules, visit evrpd.com.
