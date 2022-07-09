By Greig: The Art of Greig Steiner, the new temporary exhibition at the Estes Park Museum, will open with a Members Only Preview on Friday, July 15 from 4 - 6 p.m. Mr. Steiner has worked and created art in Estes Park since 1959. The show features paintings, sculptures, architectural drawings, portraits, and sketches; some of which are being exhibited for the first time and reside in Steiner’s personal collection. During the opening, members will have the first opportunity to view the exhibit and meet with Greig Steiner. Additionally, members will enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and wine (provided by the Estes Park Museum Friends and Foundation, Inc.), and be entered to win door prizes throughout the evening.
A graduate of the Pasadena Playhouse, Steiner’s work reflects his theatrical background. He has designed, built and painted sets, produced, directed, acted, and danced in over 350 shows and counting. His paintings and sculptures have been displayed throughout the United States and around the world. Utilizing many mediums and styles, Steiner’s technique varies by piece to capture the true nature of his subjects.
The exhibit will open to the public on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and will be open during the Museum’s regular operating hours, Wednesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. By Greig will be on display until January 2023.
Not a member, but want to attend this and other special events at the Museum throughout the year? It’s easy to join at estesparkmuseumfriends.org or stop in the Museum to sign-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.