Safe Routes to School project expected to be constructed this summer
The Town of Estes Park recently completed 90 percent of the design for the Graves Avenue Safe Routes to School project. The design plans and updated project schedule are available on the project website at www.Graves-Ave-SRTS.com.
Public engagement for the project resulted in feedback that shaped the overall design. In particular, the selected design incorporates sidewalks along both sides of Graves Avenue, increasing ease and safety for pedestrians. The project design still maintains some on-street parking spaces. To minimize community impact, it is anticipated that construction will occur in the summer of 2022 while school is out of session.
For additional information or to ask questions on the project, please contact the Project Manager Ryan Barr at 970-577-3575 or rbarr@estes.org. Visit the project website at www.Graves-Ave-SRTS.com.
