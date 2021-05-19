The Town of Estes Park Water Division will conduct the annual water main flushing program from Monday, May 24 through Friday, July 2. Flushing the water mains improves water quality and clarity by creating higher than normal flow through the distribution system. This flow helps to clear the pipes of the iron oxide buildup resulting from corrosion of older steel pipes. Water customers may notice discoloration of their water for a short period of time.
The rusty-looking water can leave iron stains in clothing and is not aesthetically-pleasing, but it is safe to use. The best solution for customers is to avoid using water, particularly hot water, when crews are flushing in the area. If rusty water is drawn, cold water should be run for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the water clears. If the water does not clear in that time, water should be shut off for about 30 minutes before the process is repeated.
Water main flushing will follow the schedule below:
Day 1-Marys Lake Road to include Griffith Court, Strong Avenue, Little Prospect Mountain Road and Silver Tree
Day 2-Highway 66 to Marys Lake Road to include Upper Broadview, Eagle Cliff Road Heinz Parkway, High Drive Area and Meadow Lane
Day 3-Moraine Ave to Elm Road to include Old Ranger Road, Old Man Mountain and Fall River Lane
Day 4-Moraine Ave. to Park River Place to include Moreau Lane, Cedar Ridge Circle and Rangeview Road
Day 5-Fall River Road to Sierra Sage Lane to include Sleepy Hollow, Homestead lane and Summerset Court
Day 6-Riverside Drive to Stanley Avenue to include Ouray Drive, Prospect Avenue, Moccasin Saddle, Driftwood, Columbine, Birch and High Streets, Meadow Lane, Hondius Circle and Cyteworth
Day 7-West Riverside Drive to Prospect Village Drive to include Pine River Court, Pine River Lane and Audubon Drive
Day 8-Moccasin Street to Stanley Avenue to include Highland Lane, Hospital area, Comanche and Dunraven Streets
Day Fawn Lane, Ponderosa Drive, Morgan Street, Bailey, Landers, University, and Elk Ridge Court
Day 10-Prospect Mountain Road to the West side of Highway 7 to include Lexington, Concord, Village Green, Elk Meadow, Elk Hollow, Pine Knoll, Woodland Court, Tranquil Lane, Pinewood Drive and Lane, Dekker Circle, Axminster, Twin and Longs Drives
Day 11-Highway 7 East side to Scott Avenue to include Graves Avenue, Woodstock Drive, Stanley Park Fairgrounds and Manford Avenue
Day 12- Stanley Park Fairgrounds, Community Drive, Eagle and Par lanes, Mathew Circle, Halbach, Wapiti Circle and the Estes Park school area
Day 13-Fish Creek Road, Mall Road, Avalon, Clover, Brook Court, Country Club, Holiday, Fairway Club, Acacia
Day 14-Uplands, Scott Avenue, Larkspur Avenue, Carriage Drive, Longview and Whispering Pines
Day 15-Moccasin Street, Moraine Avenue, Riverside and Rockwell Drives, Cleave Street, Fall River Village, Spruce Drive and Bighorn
Day 16-Elkhorn, Valley Road, Marigold, and Wonderview to Highway 34
Day 17-Bighorn, Chapin, Evergreen, Granite, Chiquita, Virginia, West Elkhorn Far View, and James Street
Day 18- MacGregor, Devils Gulch, and McCreery
Day 19-Overlook, Stanley Hotel area, Steamer Drive, Black Canyon Drive, Prospector, Homesteader and Pioneer Lanes
Day 20-Stanley Village area, Highway 34 to Olympus Lodge, Summit, Dry Gulch Road and Bellvue
Day 21-North, South, East, and West Lanes, Panorama, Summit, Pine Lane, Grand Estates, Lake Front, Skyline, and the Lake Shore Lodge area
Day 22-Elk Trail Court, Deer Path Court, Raven Circle and Lone Pine
Day 23- Ptarmigan, Falcon Ridge, Red Tail hawk, Crabapple and Gray Hawk
Day 24-Marys Lake Lodge area, Carriage Hills and the Rockwood area
Day 25-Little Valley, South Fish Creek and Chalet Ridge
Day 26-Arapahoe, Grey Fox, Ute, Shadow Mountain, Green Pine Court, Cherokee, Pawnee, Indian Trail and Bristlecone
Day 27-Prospect Estates, Steele Court, Marcus, Curry, Darcy and Peak View
Day 28-Fall River Estates, Fish Hatchery and David Drive
Day 29-Thunder Mountain
Day 30-Kiowa Pump House and Tank Area
For more information about the water main flushing program, please call the Town of Estes Park Water Division at 970-577-3608.
