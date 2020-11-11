Like other healthcare organizations across our country, Estes Park Health has had significantly reduced revenues since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. These reduced revenues are expected to continue into the foreseeable future. Without significant expense reduction efforts, Estes Park Health is projected to lose $7.9 million in 2021.
Estes Park Health has explored many options to improve efficiency and reduce expenses, including salary reductions for all employees, freezing vacation accumulation, eliminating contract labor, renegotiating contracts, and department-by-department cost reductions, among other actions. While these measures are expected to produce about one million dollars of expense reduction in 2020, we must also reduce our workforce to ensure our financial viability and ability to continue to serve our community’s health care needs into the future.
During the week of November 9, 2020, Estes Park Health eliminated several positions and combined several others. The budget savings from these changes is about $1.5 million annualized. Employees whose positions are eliminated will have access to post-employment resources.
Estes Park Health values the contributions of all our employees, and we deeply regret the need for this action.
