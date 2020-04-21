Over the last few weeks, the Trail Ridge Quilters, an important supporter of Estes Park Health Foundation, the Estes Valley Quilt Guild and other local Estes Valley residents have stepped up to help our local first responders. The shortage of vitally important supplies for doctors, nurses, police, and more has been well documented in the media. To avoid a shortfall situation here in our town, the leadership at Estes Park Health knew who to turn to for help: Trail Ridge Quilters, the Estes Valley Quilt Guild and other local Estes Valley residents. Over 27 amazing women answered the call for assistance and in just a matter of days delivered over 300 cotton surgical masks and 75 gowns to the staff at Estes Park Health!
Knowing there was more to do, the Trail Ridge Quilters kept on sewing and made additional masks for the Town of Estes Park, the Aurora Medical Center, as well as for individual residents and friends who requested them. We are all truly blessed to live in a community of that takes care of our own.
Next Fall, on October 15th, Trail Ridge Quilters will be hosting the Newcomer's Sale and Tea at Rod & Sherry Unruh’s home. We hope everyone can attend and support Trail Ridge Quilters.
About Trail Ridge Quilters:
Trail Ridge Quilters, an Interest Group sponsored by Newcomers, has been sewing and serving our community for over 30 years. Core to the group is their mission to support the Estes Park Health Foundation. TRQ conducts three to four sales each year with the proceeds going to support the EPH Foundation. Over the years, the many quilt sales have raised over $260,000 for the hospital foundation. These gifts have been used to upgrade services and much needed equipment to serve the health needs of those in our community.
In normal times, TRQ meets weekly from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday in the Long’s Room at Estes Park Health. If you would like to learn more or join this vibrant group of amazingly talented artists, please reach out to Quilters@estesparknewcomers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.