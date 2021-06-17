Last weekend, Roger and I drove to Del Norte, Colorado. We went to the farming community, that sits at 7,814 feet in the San Luis Valley, to attend a memorial service for my sister-in-law’s mother.
As is often the case with travel and family events, the trip gave me a chance to ponder things, adjust my perspectives, and to see what’s happening in a town similar to Estes Park.
On Saturday, with Roger at the wheel, the highway from Sedalia to Del Norte became bumper-to-bumper with RVs. As our car slowed to a crawl, my mind began to ponder. What’s going on? Why are so many RVs on this section of highway? Why now? Why here? After more than a year of pandemic protocols—sheltering in place, masks, and more— might people be eager to be outdoors? Perhaps memories of the wildfires threatening Estes Park last fall, are sparking RV’ers to go southward this summer? Could something more significant be occurring? Might people seeking beauty and peace wherever they can find it? Whether it be the San Luis Valley area, amidst the peaks of the San Juan Mountains, or elsewhere. At the edge of Del Norte, my pondering ended with no answers found.
Later, after checking into a motel, we went to see the town’s Riverwalk Trail and Fishing Project. Roger had heard about it and he wanted to check out the fishing. I wanted to see what Del Norte, a farming town that had received Colorado Lottery funds had done to improve the quality of recreation within its town boundary.
What I saw was a delightful area; treelined trails meandering beside a river, areas with people sitting at picnic tables and special sections for fishing. Walking through the area, river never far away, my perspectives about grants and recreational areas within the boundaries of a town began to shift.
As my perspectives did, I made a mental note to ask about extension of the Fall River Trail. What’s its status in the 2022 Strategic Plan for Estes Park? Are the existing funds sufficient for completing the Fall River Trail? What amenities—fishing spots, picnic areas, and so on—might completion include?
Later during my walk through the park, I began thinking about other communities seeking funds from the same sources as does Estes Park. Strategic planning and budgeting can be a competitive advantage and being successful at both involves staff looking out for funding sources as they anticipate and respond to input from townspeople and trustees alike.
On Monday, Roger and I left Del Norte early, mid-afternoon we arrived in Estes. After quickly unloading the car, I eagerly headed off to a study session for board members about Estes’ 2022 Strategic Plan.
I’m happy to report that the Fall River Trail extension—after having been on the pandemic shelf last year—is in strategic plan. The document awaits public input after which at an upcoming, regular meeting of the board the strategic plan will be finalized and approved.
I’ve been thinking about what I experienced during my recent trip to Del Norte. As I have, I’ve come to see the intricate relationship between work and play. That it’s important we work at our play and play at our work. And even though neither defines the other, they are dependent, and because they are, the Town of Estes Park must offer time and space to both. Doing so ultimately makes the quality of life better for the townspeople of Estes Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.