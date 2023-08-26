Colorado Department of Education Releases Testing Results For Estes Park District R3

According to state and federal laws, Estes Park District R3, and all other districts in Colorado must administer the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) and PSAT/SAT to students at the end of each school-year to measure their progress. Data from the tests comprise Colorado’s common measure of students' achievement against the Colorado Academic Standards in English language arts, math, science. On August 17, the Colorado Department of Education released results from tests to all school districts throughout the state.
The data Estes Park District R-3 received was for tests administered during April 2023. At that time, students in grades 3 through 8 took the CMAS for English language arts (ELA) and math. Students in grades 5, 8, and 11 took the CMAS science assessment. Students in grades 9 and 10 took the PSAT, and grade 11 students took the SAT for evidence-based reading and writing (EBRW) and math. Superintendent Ruby Bode reports, “The district leaders, teachers, and I use data from the state tests, along with district and classroom assessments, to inform the short and long-term planning we do for the district and its schools. The data also informs decisions about instructional practice, curriculum, placement, professional development of teachers and more.”
A complete data set for Estes Park District R-3 is available at www.cde.state.co.us/district-school-dashboard. Briefly, an overall view of data from the most recent state tests indicates minor year-over-year changes for the district, a finding that is consistent with the year-over-year data for a 14-year period. A few specific data points follow:
● For the district, the rate of student participation in the 2023 assessments was between 80.5 and 97.6 percent, depending on the grade level. A participation rate higher than the average for the state for 55% of the grade levels who took the assessment, and an improvement from 75.9 to 93.9 percent rate for 2022. (Note: Colorado law allows parents to excuse their children from taking the state required tests.)
● For the English Language Arts portion of CMAS 37.4 percent of students in grades 3-8 who took the assessment met or exceeded state expectations. This represents an increase of 2.1% from the previous year.
● For the math portion of CMAS assessment, 24.6 percent of students in grades 3-8 who took the assessment met or exceeded state expectations. This represents a decrease of 0.5% from the previous year.
● For the English Language Arts portion of the PSAT and SAT, 61.4 percent of students in grades 9 and 11 who took the assessment met or exceeded state expectations. This represents a decrease of 1.4% from the previous year.
● For the math portion of PSAT and SAT assessments, 34.5 percent of students in grades 9-11 who took the assessment met or exceeded state expectations. This represents an increase of 4.5% from the previous year.
Every parent with a student attending school in the district will soon receive a letter from the principal of their student’s school. It will provide specific information about school level performance. Further, parents and students will receive individual performance reports. This information can be useful in gauging college and career readiness.
Superintendent Ruby Bode says, “In my heart of hearts I know there’s room for improved performance on the state tests. To that end, teachers, staff and I are working feverishly to ensure all students have the best possible environment in which to learn, develop and achieve.”
Last May the Board of Education adopted a five-year strategic plan https://www.estesschools.org/our-district/strategic-plan that identifies challenges facing the district, sets forth ways to meet the challenges, and establishes goals for the district to attain. Superintendent Ruby Bode says, “I am grateful the Board members are keenly involved in efforts to improve the district’s overall performance. Their leadership is making a difference. As is the involvement of parents, teachers and community members. Together, we make things better for the students of Estes Park.”
