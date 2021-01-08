The Estes Chamber of Commerce welcomes the community to an open forum on COVID vaccinations featuring guest physicians:
Dr. Erika Norris with UCHealth Primary Care – Estes Park
Katie Plassmeyer, Nurse practitioner, UCHealth Primary Care – Estes Park
Dr. Robin Zehr, Medical Chief of Staff at Estes Park Health
Dr. Norris will kick off our educational session by sharing her clinical trial experience and providing high-level details about the science of vaccines. Nurse Practitioner Plassmeyer will address the outpatient and telehealth experience and Dr. Zehr will address how to know when you should go to the ER.
The Chamber will moderate a conversation about common misconceptions around testing and the rollout of the vaccine, then will open the forum for questions from the audience.
There is no charge for this community forum, but to get the zoom details you do need to register at esteschamber.org/vaccine.
