It will soon be easier than ever to stay “in the know” on library services and programs, “what’s new” in the collections, along with helpful ideas and resources—all in a convenient monthly email spotlighting topics of special interest to you. Starting in May, five new monthly email-newsletters are available to choose from—each with their own unique theme.
With just a simple online sign-up, patrons can opt-in to receive any or all of the subject emails below. Library patrons will continue to receive general-interest emails every two weeks (no action is needed to remain on the general-interest list).
To sign up for any or all of these monthly emails, visit the homepage at estesvalleylibrary.org.
Estes Grows Readers (families with kids ages 0 to 8)
Parents and caregivers—we’ve got you covered, with monthly programs and ideas to de-stress and keep your little ones learning and thriving. The library has resources for every step in a child’s journey.
Teen & Tween Zone
Get creative, make new friends, and have fun: Book vs. Movie Club; art and science experiments; homework help; video-game free play and virtual reality. Plus alerts on new teen books.
Adult Programs
Did you know there is a library program happening almost every day of the week? Find out about upcoming author visits, nature talks, community conversations, current affairs programs, and much more.
Meet Your Makerspace
Awaken your inner creativity (the maker in you!). There’s always something happening in the Makerspace, with tools, crafts and tech. Learn alongside fellow makers, and jumpstart your next project.
Books & Authors
Keep up with author events, library book clubs, and other literary delights. We’ll spotlight upcoming programs and showcase what’s brand-new on the shelves—both print and digital.
These new thematic emails will go beyond the scope of the library’s general weekly emails, with unique content and fuller information.
Anyone who signs up can rest assured that their email address will remain private and not be shared with third-party agencies or businesses. Emails will be used solely to keep library patrons “in the know” on library happenings. At any time, you can update your email preferences if you wish to discontinue receiving any of the email choices.
Sign up now to start receiving the new thematic emails next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.