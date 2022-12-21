November marked the third anniversary of the launch of Trailblazer Broadband, our community’s municipally-owned fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) high-speed internet service. The last three years have been anything but normal, with our buildout facing challenges including COVID-19, supply chain disruptions and large price increases, and a wildfire evacuation. Despite these challenges, Trailblazer is currently serving over 2,600 customers (including nearly 200 businesses) and is ahead of schedule on construction with completion anticipated in 2024.
It has been no small feat to keep this project on track through the course of buildout. Our Trailblazer team has done an incredible job at learning and adapting to make sure that construction and installations stay on schedule. From scrambling to reassess in-home installs during the height of the pandemic to ensuring protected fiber redundancy in the face of a wildfire threat, the team has gone above and beyond to ensure stable access to high-quality broadband no matter the circumstances. Despite all of these challenges, the team is currently averaging 100 installations of Trailblazer service each month
Of course, service responsibilities do not end with the successful installation of Trailblazer for a customer. High-quality customer service is a point of pride for our local customer service team who operates out of 1180 Woodstock Drive, ensuring that there is a local presence for anyone with questions or a problem. To-date, this team has handled over 21,000 inbound and outbound service, sales, and support calls locally.
In addition to our local customer service team, Trailblazer offer 24 x 7 x 365 technical support by phone through a cooperative agreement with the cities of Loveland and Fort Collins. This technical support team is operated out of Larimer County and has fielded over 1,400 calls from Trailblazer customers since it began operating on August 13, 2020.
Trailblazer’s unparalleled combination of high-quality fiber-to-the-home internet service and dedicated local support is reflected in customer rankings, specifically its Net Promoter Score. The Net Promoter Score is a common way to measure customer experience of a product being offered. While the 2022 average Net Promoter Score for internet service providers was 6 (on a scale from -100 to +100), Trailblazer’s was 71!
While most people will identify Trailblazer’s fiber network with high-quality, high-speed internet service, it is also critical to the Town’s electric “smart grid” infrastructure. Smart grid infrastructure consists of digital technology that allows for two-way communication between a customer and their electrical service provider. This two-way communication is critical to meeting the renewable energy goals of the Town and our partners at Platte River Power Authority (PRPA).
Three years ago, our community made the decision to create a broadband utility to ensure that every Power and Communications customer had access to fiber-to-the-home internet service. The continued successful rollout of this enterprise is a testament to the trust our customers have in the competence of our Trailblazer team. Together, we are making the dream of high-speed, community-owned internet a reality! If you are not a Trailblazer customer and would like to learn more about service, please call our customer service team at (970) 577-3770 or visit trailblazerbroadband.com.
