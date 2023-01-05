By: Ryan Bross, Estes Valley Fire Protection District Board Member at Large
As you may know, our volunteer-based fire department in Estes Park was formed in 1907. The recognition of the need for fire protection in our valley predates both Rocky Mountain National Park and the formation of the Town of Estes Park, and our dependency on the willingness of volunteers to protect the lives and property of the residents and visitors to our District continues today.
On behalf of the Board, staff, and volunteers of the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, I want to thank the community for participating in our recent survey. In November, we sent 4,876 households within the boundaries of the District a survey discussing our strategic planning priorities and asking for your input as someone that depends on us for emergency and fire response.
The survey asked for community feedback on a continuum of options, from hiring staff for fuel mitigation efforts, a grant specialist to seek out other funding sources, up to a potential additional station. The strategic plan priorities have been developed over a number of years, and the goal of the survey was twofold: to make the public that depends on the district for protection aware of perceived threats and potential mitigants, and to determine current levels of support for various aspects of the plan.
These potential changes do come with a cost, and we wanted to hear from you what level of service you think is appropriate. Grant funding is being explored, as well as additional funding from sales taxes and other sources. Currently, thanks to our volunteer structure, the District operates on an approximate $2,500,000 budget, of which 54% is provided from the Town of Estes Park via sales tax revenues.
Based on your feedback, priorities are being identified. The survey results showed strong agreement that fuel mitigation is important, less support for additional facilities, with other options somewhere in between. Over the coming weeks, we look forward to updating you on progress on the needs you identified as most important, on plans to implement them, and funding sources identified to support them. As part of this ongoing discussion, please mark January 18th and January 30th on your calendars. We are planning these open-house events at Daniel’s Fire Station at 901 N. Saint Vrain Avenue to provide education on how priorities have been identified.
Thank you again for your participation and feedback. We are lucky to have an excellent staff and a highly trained and dedicated group of volunteers that stand ready. Your support for the Estes Valley Fire Protection District makes us all safer and is very much appreciated.
Go thank a firefighter.
