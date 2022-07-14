Last Friday, July 8th I had the pleasure of attending my first meeting of the Regional Air Quality Council. Recently appointed to the council’s board by Governor Jared Polis, to represent the Larimer County and Rocky Mountain National Park area, I was eager to learn about its efforts to help Colorado comply with the Clean Air Act.
Established in 1989, RAQC coordinates air quality planning for reducing emissions that contribute to ozone pollution in nine counties—Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld. Currently, ozone numbers for several communities in those counties are higher than EPA limits. And, the Denver Metro North Area currently has the 8th most ozone polluted air in the United States.
Summertime is the “Ozone Season.” When outdoor temperatures rise, and combine with emissions from gas fueled cars and oil and gas fueled equipment, then ground level ozone forms. Ground level ozone contains volatile organic compounds, (VOC) and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) that can cause or exacerbate respiratory problems, such as asthma, coughing, lung irritation and underdeveloped lungs in children.
To reduce health risks and meet the EPA limits, the council educates the public and provides various incentives for the public and businesses to convert to non- gas motor equipment. Examples of incentives include, Alt Fuels Colorado, that supports fully electric and renewable natural gas vehicles. The Mow Down Pollution campaign that incentivizes Coloradoans to recycle gas powered lawn mowers and replace grass cutting equipment with electric motor equipment. Here in Estes Park, financial incentives from the Charge Ahead Colorado program have helped set up electric vehicle charging stations around town.
Although much progress is occurring, we need more. Already this summer, 5/16 communities in the RAQC’s nine-county region have had above allowable ozone levels. And overall, the region is in “non-attainment” of the requirements for Ozone compliance with the 2008 and 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). At the Council’s August 5th meeting, board members and I will review and consider endorsement of the State Implementation Package (SIP) that the EPA has approved for achieving attainment of the 2008 and 2015 NAAQS.
I hope that my time on the council will help ensure that the delicate ecology of RMNP, the Estes Valley, the Denver Metro/ North Front Range Area and the people that live, work and visit there are no longer at risk. I’ll give it my best, and ask you to do likewise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.