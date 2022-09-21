The Rocky Mountain Conservancy educational programs have been on hiatus since 2019 due to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. During this time, many things have changed in Rocky Mountain National Park and in our Estes Park community. With the addition of Carlie Bangs as the new Education Director, Rocky Mountain Conservancy also welcomes Danielle Wolf as the new Field Institute Coordinator. Danielle has lived in Estes Park for several years raising her family and as an active member of the community. She has a strong background in science education, and we are eager to have her on board working with the day-to-day operations of the Field Institute. The education team has been working hard to reignite popular past programs and create new ones!
On Friday, September 9, the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Field Courses returned with Instructor Leanne Benton who taught Medicinal and Edible Plants. Benton is a retired ranger-naturalist at Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), and her students traveled by Rocky Mountain Conservancy bus to the Wild Basin area of the park. Participants spent the morning identifying and learning about a wide range of plants, including osha, rosehips, willow, and wild raspberries. Meandering down the trail, Leanne stopped her group every few paces to point out yet another useful plant species. For each one, she pointed out distinguishing features, explained its uses, and how to prepare it. Over the course of the morning, participants learned about more than 30 different species, including a few toxic plants to avoid. Afterwards, one participant noted, “Leanne is so knowledgeable! It was really fun to learn new information about plants.”
The Field Institute will be offering a limited selection of educational tours and hikes this fall, with a full catalog of courses beginning in the spring of 2023. Whether your interests lie in the natural sciences, cultural history, or the creative arts, the Field Institute will have a course for you. Field Institute instructors are experts in their fields, each with decades of experience and a deep love of sharing the hidden wonders of RMNP with others. This fall’s offerings include courses in photography, watercolor painting, and a naturalist-guided hike to Alberta Falls. Park entrance fees, timed entry permits, and travel to the field sites are included with all course registration fees. Course fees help support the important conservation and educational work of the Conservancy.
During September and October, we will also be offering Scenic Ecological Tours guided by our Educational Fellows. Rocky Mountain Conservancy hosts Educational Fellows throughout the year who are interested in experiencing opportunities to expand their knowledge in environmental education, interpretation, nonprofit management, and program development. These three-hour guided excursions are an accessible way to view Rocky and experience our unique educational programming. Each tour will take you through the eastern portion of Rocky, which during the fall months is lively and full of energy as elk begin to rut and the Aspens turn to a fire yellow. Sweeping views of valleys turning to 10,000-foot peaks are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful wildlife and flora our country has to offer. The tour begins and ends at Fall River Visitor Center and includes multiple stops for educational interpretation and short hikes.
In addition to our traditional programming, we have some new programs!
Beatrice “Bettie” Willard was an early instructor at the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Field Institute. Her research conducted in RMNP on Alpine Tundra ecology has been instrumental to mountain ecology, and her advocacy all throughout the state of Colorado has left a legacy for all women who value land stewardship and conservation. Standing in her shadow, Bettie Courses were created to encourage women, and those that identify as women, to learn about conservation efforts and get outside! Rocky Mountain Conservancy will be offering two Bettie Courses in Estes Park this fall including Fly-Fishing and Stream Ecology, as well as Climbing the Thumb. Courses have an emphasis on science and ecology, as well as skill and confidence building. Registration is still available and the courses are filling up quickly!
All programs and events can be found at www.rmconservancy.org/upcoming-events
