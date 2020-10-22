As wildfires surge, and smoke wafts through town, it’s no surprise my smartphone rings and pings non-stop. And it’s no surprise that the calls and texts I receive ask the same two questions. What’s the status of the fire? Am I at risk? Drawing from various sources, I’m doing my best as your mayor to keep up-to-date about the firefighting efforts so I can answer the questions you ask.
As part of my information gathering, last Monday I did a ride-a-long with Estes Park Police Captain, Eric Rose. Captain Rose is the Estes Park Agency Representative for Incident Management Team (IMT) and for Larimer County Office of Emergency Management (LCOEM). He explained that the town, IMT and LCOEM have Management Action Points (MAP) in place that trigger evacuation of pre-planned sections of Estes Park. Each MAP is based on conservative assumptions that if triggered provide adequate time for controlled and safe evacuation of people. Further, should evacuation be necessary, Sheriff Justin Smith has pre-authorized MAP to use Highway 34 as a one way egress.
When the fire recently took a southerly run in Glen Haven area, Captain Rose said the Estes Park Police Department stepped up to relieve Larimer County of responsibility for the staffing the control point at the Glen Haven switchbacks. Meeting the responsibility involves Estes police officers taking turns serving 10-hour shifts, for which the police department will place a request to FEMA to reimburse for overtime hours.
According to Captain Rose, communication capacity remains key to successfully responding to the wildfire. Current capacity has two key components. On the fire lines, firefighters communicate with each other, with officers on duty and with the Larimer County dispatch via a mixture of 800 Mhz and VHF radios. Captain Rose explained how firefighters determine the safety status of homes in Glen Haven, Retreat, Storm Mountain and Cedar Park areas of the fire. After which they notify the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, which will provide the information to the Fire Chief (EVFPD) who in turn will communicate with owners and residents about the possibility of returning home to retrieve belongings, assess damage and so on. Another component of the communication system is the Estes Park Dispatch, which according to Captain Rose uses the mutual aid frequency to process police, fire and ambulance calls.
When Captain Rose and I were at the switchback gate above Glen Haven, Officer Jen Morrow was on duty. She shared with us that residents are, for the most part, being respectful of the process. And that Morrow's understanding of what people are experiencing helps to empathetically answer questions and explain the process in place for admitting people to the gated area.
The Chinook helicopters we see and hear flying around the wildfire area, come from a temporary airbase at the H Bar G Ranch, that town staff helped set up. Chinooks are ideal for mountainous terrain—strong enough to fly in high winds and large enough to distribute water and retardant mixture. Plus, they’re capable of loading up while hovering over tanks and siphoning fire retardant.
As I send this piece off for publishing, Captain Rose is still waiting for the count of how many homes are affected by the fire. I want to reach out to all affected and offer hope and support in this time of uncertainty. The experiences of this day fill my heart with gratitude for the men and women who keep us safe. Please, when you encounter one of them, take a moment to share with them your appreciation of the work they do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.