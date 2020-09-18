Since becoming mayor seven months ago, it’s been my distinct pleasure to work closely with trustees Bangs, Cenac, MacAlpine, Webermeier, Younglund and mayor pro tem Martchink. During that time, I’ve experienced each as being thoughtfully engaged in representing the needs and interests of townspeople of Estes Park. They sort through volumes of information. Read and listen to comments from countless people who live, work or visit here. And they participate in formal, biweekly meetings and study sessions of the Town Board.
The tireless trustees also represent the needs and interests of the townspeople by serving as members of committees, liaisons to groups, and ex officio board members of organizations. The approach to teaming trustees with various entities that Estes Park utilizes, streamlines information exchange, optimizes resources and fosters collaborative approaches for achieving the common good here.
Collectively, trustees currently serve on 11 outside committees, three working groups and nine advisory groups. For example, two trustees and I serve on the town’s audit committee. One trustee is liaison to the Estes Park Planning Commission. Another is liaison to the Transportation Advisory Board and to Estes Valley Restorative Justice. Two trustees serve on the board of Visit Estes Park. One is a board member of Western Heritage Inc. Another is on the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. And I represent you with the Colorado Association of Ski Towns and the Platte River Power Authority.
In liaison roles, a trustee represents the position of the Town Board to the entity assigned. They provide communication from the town to the entity and vice-versa. They don’t participate in votes nor do they participate in decision making of the entity.
When a trustee represents you and the town as a member of the board of an external entity, the duties assigned to the trustee are determined by the entity, not the town. In some instances, duties assigned to the town trustee are the same as duties assigned the other members of the entity’s board. Other times duties differ. Assigned duties range from reviewing and discussing issues, to overseeing and voting about the priorities, plans, policies and budget of the entity.
At every meeting of Town Board, time is set aside for trustees to report about the happenings of the committee, group or organization to which they’re assigned. Each trustee determines amount of detail to share.
Trustees are responsible for balancing the unique responsibility they have as a duly elected town official with the responsibilities associated with the external entities to which they’re assigned. Doing so requires a keen understanding on the part of the trustee about responsibilities, interests of the town, areas of mutual benefit and potential conflicts of interest.
For more information about trustees and their respective assignments go to estespark.colorado.gov/townboardmembers. There click on biography, appointments and liaison duties.
Trustees work tirelessly for the people of Estes Park. Please join me in giving a heartfelt thank-you to each trustee for the many connections they make.
