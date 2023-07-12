Discover Estes Park’s past on a walking tour with the Estes Park Museum. Participants will be guided by trained docents to explore historical photographs from the Museum's collection to aid in comparing the past to the present. Two different tour routes are offered through the summer season; the Downtown corridor and the Birch Ruins and Cabin.
Downtown Tours highlight the growth of the Town of Estes Park with an emphasis on Elkhorn Avenue. In 1905, Cornelius Bond and the Estes Park Town Company hired Abner Sprague to plat the downtown district. Within weeks, lots along the street were taken up and new businesses were established. Over the course of a decade, the basic footprint of the town we know today was established by many of the buildings that started out as hotels, schools, private homes, and businesses.
Birch Ruins and Cabin history hikes explore the story of Denver Post editor and promoter, Albert ‘Al’ Birch, who spent his summers in Estes Park. In 1907, his bungalow caught fire leaving only the stone ruins. After the fire, Birch built a small cabin lower on the knoll. Today, the Estes Park Museum maintains the cabin and ruins in collaboration with the Town of Estes Park and the Estes Valley Land Trust. The site is listed on the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties. Additionally, the tour will discuss the growth and development of the Town of Estes Park, the Elkhorn Avenue corridor, and the connection to the Stanley Hotel.
Weather permitting, Downtown Tours will take place July 13 and July 27. Birch Ruins and Cabin Tours will take place July 20 and August 3. Tours are free, donations are welcome. All tours begin at 9:00 a.m. at the northeast corner of Bond Park (next to the bronze Enos Mills sculpture at MacGregor and Park Avenues); tours typically last an hour and a half. First come, first served; no reservations required. Space limited to about 12 people, comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Information regarding parking near Elkhorn Avenue can be found at estes.org/parking. For the most up-to-date information from the Estes Park Museum visit estes.org/museum.
