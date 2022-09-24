As of September 21st, work has begun on The Marys Lake Forest Health project, which has been designed to address the danger of wildfire in a high-risk area and help protect the water supply in Marys Lake. By reducing the fire fuel load in a forest, any wildfire is more easily contained and the amount of ash and other debris that flows into the water supply is reduced.
The project target area includes about 57 acres on private lands above Marys Lake. The first phase of work will include 16 acres where dead trees and forest floor debris fuels will be removed. The work will include some limbing up of live trees, as well as removal of diseased and some undesirable trees. People in the immediate area may hear some chainsaw work. The first phase of work is cutting, collection, collection, and piling of materials, which will result in an immediate reduction in wildfire risk. Removal of the materials will happen in the next phase of work.
This project is a joint effort of the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition, Northern Water, and the Colorado State Forest Service along with assistance from the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Larimer County, and the Town of Estes Park. This will be the first of many projects planned in the Estes Valley to mitigate wildfire risk and protect our watershed.
