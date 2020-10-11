Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. Windy. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.