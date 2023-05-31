The Estes Park Police Department’s community service officers (CSOs) are at their posts for the summer. These hardworking seasonal employees serve as ambassadors in the downtown corridor. This year the CSOs will be focused on the Elkhorn Avenue intersections, aiming to keep pedestrians out of intersections between walk cycles and cars out of intersections during walk cycles. During times of extremely heavy vehicle traffic, they will be seen directing traffic as necessary to ease congestion. In addition, CSOs will be on foot patrol assisting sworn officers. The CSOs are supervised by Officer Paul Mieszala and Code Enforcement Officer Zeron Lawson.
Estes Park Police Department’s downtown staffing for 2023 front row left to right: Zach Rosen, Jessi Mogensen, Emmalyn Baker and Jaymie Runyan. Back row: Christian Mendoza, Logan Grotenhuis, Blake Babbitt and Christian Beh.
Officer Paul Mieszala moved from Illinois to Estes Park with his wife and son in 2020. Paul has been a law enforcement officer for 14 years. He is currently the school resource officer during the school year and the CSO supervisor during the summer. Paul also conducts violent intruder (ALICE) trainings for the community and coaches youth soccer. Paul enjoys spending time with his family and hiking.
These officers will be visible throughout the downtown area seven days a week from Memorial Day weekend until mid-August and on weekends through September. For more information, visit the Estes Park Police Department at 170 MacGregor Ave. or call 970-586-4000.
