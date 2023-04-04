Trendz First Business to “Round Up” for Nonprofits

The Estes Valley has 11,000 residents in the business of giving back. We have 4.5 million guests who stay and play. We’d love for them to give, too! What if each guest gave $1 at some point during their stay? Well…(re)introducing the Giving Guest program! This program allows guests to invest in Estes Park beyond their time on vacation. And now, local businesses are putting this philanthropic program front and center to their customers at the point of sale.
Trendz at the Park is the first business to make it easy for customers to say Yes! to supporting nonprofits. They will allow guests to “round up” when they check out. Please join the Nonprofit Resource Center in celebrating Trendz for enthusiastically jumping into a program that will combine business and tourism for the betterment of nonprofits.
The Giving Guest program benefits 42 local nonprofits that have self-identified into six different sectors. It works on a six-month cycle; the summer cycle is May 1 - October 31. Depending on a business's sales system, they might encourage customers to round up to the next dollar, give a dollar, or..give $5!
At the end of each month, the business passes their customers’ donations on to our local nonprofits. Some businesses may choose to support a sector that aligns with their brand. For example, a tour guiding company might support “Environment, Conservation, and Recreation.” Whereas other businesses might choose to spread their giving across all sectors.
Every guest shops, eats, and recreates at a business whose employees benefit from nonprofit services. On any given day, residents take advantage of parenting classes, language instruction, tax aids, mentor programs, and more. Guests might not see that, but they sure know the benefit of emergency services rescuing hikers who venture too far out of their comfort zone (or who are just out of breath), the expansive open spaces, and the healthy watershed. Our local nonprofit sector makes this place strong and sustainable for everyone – whether they’re here for 2 days or 20 years.
Thank you, Trendz on the Park, for supporting the Giving Guest program as our first local round-up business! We invite other businesses to join Trendz's "trend" and learn how becoming a Giving Guest business benefits all who live, work, stay, and play in Estes Park.
To become a Giving Guest business, email Cato Kraft, Executive Director at the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center, at cato@epnonprofit.org. To learn more about Giving Guest or donate to nonprofits, visit epgivingguest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.