Hustle, Bustle And Variety Fit My Style

As mayor, I prefer hustle and bustle and variety over inactivity and dullness. I like days full of new things, various opinions and fresh ideas. That’s my style. My most likable days are the ones with action-packed study sessions and meetings of the Town Board, lively get-togethers with townspeople, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, a steady stream of calls, emails and Zoom sessions, opportunities to represent the townspeople of Estes Park on the boards of councils and not-for-profits and making the rounds at festivals and events in Estes Park.
A case in point is the regular meeting of the Regional Air Quality Council that I recently attended on behalf of the townspeople of Estes Park. On the day of the meeting, I was up early to drive to Denver for an 8:30 a.m. breakfast with RACQ board members and staff. It was the first in person meeting we’ve had since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. I enjoyed visiting informally with other board members without being a box on a screen and a moderator controlling the conversation. After the formal meeting of RACQ began, while the focus was on topics such as the 2023 Severe Ozone State Implementation Plan and bills under consideration by the Colorado Legislature, I waited patiently for the presentation about the Electrify Lawn and Garden Grant Program. The program provides over $1 million to government entities to replace gasoline equipment with electric equipment. Its grants can help public works and parks departments transition to electric lawn mowers and other small equipment. In pursuit of these finds, in March I arranged a Zoom meeting between Vanessa Solesbee, the Town’s Public Works Parking and Transit Manager, and a RACQ staffer for the purpose of providing input to RACQ about Estes Park’s small equipment needs. As a follow-up to the meeting Vanessa is compiling an inventory of the Town’s gas equipment and is working with RACQ to obtain a grant. And the Town’s Parks Maintenance Supervisor Brian Berg is testing an electric chain saw and string trimmer. I am pleased that my involvement in RACQ surfaced this opportunity and am excited to see what comes of it.
Another case in point, is the recent Bigfoot Days. On a cold and windy day I enjoyed making the rounds and chatting with attendees and visitors. The celebration seemed smaller than the previous year’s event, most likely due to weather. Despite the chill and wind, I found the venders who brought their goods to the market in Bond Park to be undeterred and very enthusiastic. When Jill Curnow and Denise Jennings, owners of Lapis and Lemon Grass, saw the mayor’s badge on my jacket they greeted me at their booth and gregariously chatted about the wonderful day they were having selling their goods and experiencing the friendly event here. After thanking them for their presence here and enthusiastic comments I told them we look forward to seeing them and other venders at Bigfoot Days next year.
As you can see, fortunately, there are very few inactive and dull days for this mayor. For that I am thankful and grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.