YMCA of the Rockies is pleased to announce and welcome Jeffrey (Jeff) Allison as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the association. Jeff is an accomplished Chief Financial Officer and senior business executive with career experience in a number of retail, consulting and non-profit organizations. Jeff comes to YMCA of the Rockies from his position as the Executive Vice President (EVP) & CFO of United Way of Tarrant County, located in Fort Worth, Texas. Jeff will be replacing current CFO, Chris Jorgensen as he moves into his new role at YMCA of the Rockies as Chief Operating Officer.
Prior to his role as EVP & CFO with United Way of Tarrant County, Jeff was Senior Vice President (SVP) & CFO at Goodwill Industries of Dallas. He has experience in management consulting as the Principal of Summit Retail Consulting and as a Director with AlixPartners, LLP. He has spent much of his career in Corporate Finance and Retail Management, including roles as EVP-GMM and EVP-P&A at JCPenney, Inc., SVP-P&A at Chico’s FAS, Inc., VP-Finance at Express, Inc., and Director of FP&A at Limited Brands, Inc.
Jeff is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an executive member of Financial Executives International, and a council member with Gerson Lehrman Group. He earned his CPA from the State of Ohio, and his education includes a BBA in Finance from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA from Texas A&M University. Jeff serves on the Board of Directors of Board Development Systems, Inc. dba BoardBuild, and was a member of the United Way Worldwide Advanced Leadership Program Class of 2021.
In his free time, Jeff enjoys travel, outdoor adventure, sports, and spending time with his family. Jeff and his wife, Liz, are long-time visitors and property owners in Estes Park, and are looking forward to making Estes Park home!
