The trustees and I, in service to the townspeople of Estes Park, strive to be proactive in our work. Our proactiveness is evident in the amount of time we spend considering data, looking at trends, playing out scenarios and so on. And it’s evident in the deliberate manner through which we make or revise plans that guide the work of the Town. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to be proactive, sometimes circumstances necessitate that we react. Such is the case with unexpected death of a trustee Scott Webermeier on March 26.
After a couple of weeks of deliberation, during a regular meeting of the board on April 11, the trustees and I took up the matter of filling the vacancy created by the death of Webermeier. There and then, in accordance with Colorado Revised Statutes 31-4-303—requiring we either appoint or set an election to fill the vacancy within 60 days—we agreed on a non-election option. It consists of eligible persons submitting letters of interest, board members interviewing them, and then appointing one to fulfill the vacant term. To be eligible, candidates must be United States citizens, at least 18 years of age, residents of the Town of Estes Park for the past twelve consecutive months and registered electors. During the board’s meeting on April 25, it was announced nine candidates had stepped forward. At the time of this article submission, six individuals, William Brown, Bruce Darby, Nathan Harger, Frank Lancaster, John Meissner and Jason Van Tatenhove have accepted the interview invitation. Staff are confirming eligibility and arranging for one-at-a-time public candidates interviews during a study session prior to the board meeting on May 9. Order of interviews is by a lot drawing. All interviews will be viewable via the Town’s portal. Subsequent to the interviews, the Town Board will vote to appoint a new trustee. Swearing in will occur during the board meeting on May 23. Prior to that, staff will conduct the necessary onboarding with trustee-designate regarding procedures, rules and so on.
A heartfelt thank-you to the six individuals who completed the process to serve the townspeople of Estes Park. You, by doing so, are part of the long, steady and illustrious ranks of civic-minded individuals who answered the call to serve when circumstances called for action. And because of you, we remain Estes strong.
