By: Wendy Koenig, Mayor Estes Park
I have deep admiration for self-starters. You know the type of person. They’re the special people with the necessary vision, inspiration, courage, and determination for making dreams come true. Whose boundless capacity to stretch and grow defines the trajectory of their life.
Self-starters surface ideas. They move them forward, take them from concept to reality. The important role self-starters play in Estes Park was at the front of my mind on two occasions the past week.
The first occasion was last Saturday at the grand opening of the Artisan Market and Studio at 138 Moraine Avenue. The co-op provides workspaces, studios for classes, and retail areas for artisans, a concept long encouraged by leaders and artisans made real by Natalie Patrick. Listening to Natalie describe the vision for the market, and what it took to get it started, I Immediately knew her as a self-starter of the type I so admire. I’m so grateful to Natalie for her efforts. I’m also grateful to the Estes Chamber of Commerce and Donna Carlson for including the representatives of the town government in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
A second occasion involves the strategic plan of the town government of Estes Park. The annual process formally began last week. It’s the means through which townspeople, elected officials, and town staff identify needs, set priorities, and agree about work in the year ahead.
Now is the ideal opportunity for providing comments that shape and inform the future of Estes Park. Are you a self-starter with a big idea? Someone with a suggestion for keeping Estes Park strong and vibrant? Then send them via email to trustees@estes.org.
Also, watch the town board's study sessions. During the next session, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on August 27, trustees, Town Administrator Travis Machalek, and town leadership-team members will discuss ways the strategic plan supports the vision and mission of Estes Park. The town board will vote on a final strategic plan at its second meeting in September.
After approval of the strategic plan, the board takes up the matter of the annual budget for the town. The budget provides funds for implementing the strategic plan. Board meetings and study sessions about the budget will occur in October, with a vote of approval occurring in November.
On a related note, town staff is monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on sales tax collections and the effect on the town’s budget. As mayor, I take part in meetings every other week with staff during which we discuss budget matters.
As the two occasions I mention above remind me, and I in turn remind you—the town of Estes Park exists for serving the common good of the townspeople. The common good results from people starting-up, speaking-up, and stepping-up.
