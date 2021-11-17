On Thursday, November 9, the budget for the Town of Estes Park fiscal year 2022 was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees. The budget, as passed, provides for the overall operation of the town government. The robust budget reflects two fortunate circumstances. One is Estes Park’s unique proximity to unmatched natural resources that attract millions of visitors here even during a pandemic. The other is a business community providing a ready environment for visitors to shop, dine and so on. So far in 2021, sales tax collections exceed 2019 (pre-pandemic) by 24.5 percent.
Budget details are available via the Town’s website by entering the following address: https://estespark.colorado.gov/boardsandmeetings. You can view the recordings of the Town Board budget meetings, study sessions or read the Board budget packets.
I do, however, want to mention three budget related matters. One concerns the personnel of the Town. The budget for 2020 supports six new positions, reactivates two positions lost to the pandemic, and seeks to keep salaries of employees comparable to those of employees in similar towns in Colorado.
Two, I am particularly encouraged that the budget takes up the issue of stormwater mitigation by adding three employees to the effort. Full mitigation will involve multiple capital projects--requiring many years to complete—at a cost of approximately $150-million. In another action, the Town Board directed the Public Works Department to prepare options for establishing a stormwater utility to fund mitigation going forward.
Third, as part of the Trustee’s study session on November 9, Director Duane Hudson briefed trustees about possible budgetary impacts arising from Colorado’s Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR) amendment. TABOR limits the amount of revenue growth a local government may have and retain without voter approval to remove those limits. In November 2000 Estes citizens voted to remove the Town’s revenue limits (an action called “de-Brucing”), allowing them to be used for eligible expenses spelled out in the ballot initiative. Eligible expenses were defined as those dealing with the acquisition, maintenance, repair, and replacement of capital projects. Director Hudson made clear that although the Town is in a strong overall financial position (despite the pandemic), it is experiencing a shift in needs and must consider how to pay for meeting its new needs. For example, the limited eligibility spelled out in the original de-Brucing ballot language excludes services such as Police, 911/Dispatch, Emergency Management, the Town’s contribution to the Fire District, Public Information, as well as support functions such as finance and human resources, and services not involved in the acquisition, maintenance, replacement, or repair of capital projects. Creating a situation in which, altogether, ineligible activities comprise roughly 70-percent of the Town’s general fund expenditures. Putting financial pressure on the ineligible activities despite the collection of record sales tax revenues. To remedy this situation Trustees are asking staff to explore the possibility of adding a question to the ballot for the April election.
Month after month, in board meeting after board meeting, study session after study I am reminded that money matters...and am grateful that that the trustees and staff of the Town of Estes Park are paying attention to what matters most—you.
