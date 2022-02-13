By Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the whooping crane. Listed as endangered since 1967 when there were less than 50 in the wild and included on the Endangered Species List when it passed in 1973, these birds are extremely rare, with only about 550 in the world today. Here are five more facts about this elegant and eye-catching bird.
1. The whooping crane is North America’s tallest bird, with males reaching five feet when standing erect.
2. The rarest crane species, the whooping crane only lives in North America. The only self-sustaining wild population of whooping cranes breeds in Wood Buffalo National Park in northeastern Alberta and southern Northwest Territories, migrates through the Great Plains of the U. S., and winters along the Texas coast in Aransas County. There are also non-migratory populations in southwest Louisiana and central Florida, and a captive-bred population that migrates between Wisconsin and Florida.
3. In the winter, blue crabs make up a large portion of the whooping crane’s diet, eating as many as 80 a day.
4. The wingspan of an adult male whooping crane can extend up to 7 and a half feet.
5. The whooping crane almost went extinct in the early 1900s because of habitat loss, hunting pressures and the desire for trendy hats adorned with large feathers. By 1941, only 21 whooping cranes remained.
Correction: In the January 28, 2022 issue of Estes Park News, I noted that the population of trumpeter swans exceeds 16,000 birds. A more recent range-wide survey estimates the trumpeter swan population to be greater than 63,000 birds. Thank you to a reader for the updated information.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
