On April 20, the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation (Estes Park EDC) held its Business Accelerator Services of Estes (B.A.S.E.) Program Pitch Competition. This competition offered five businesses a chance to present their business model and strategies that they will employ to sustain and grow their business. After careful review by an esteemed panel of judges, Vert CoWorking was selected as the winner!
Vert CoWorking is a mountain lifestyle entrepreneurial community center. This company offers a location where both residents and visitors of Estes Park can reserve offices to work remotely for the day or for several months. Other amenities include rock climbing, workout areas, exercise classes and visits from food trucks to fuel your productivity. Owner David LaSalle envisions this office space as a versatile location for employers to conduct work, hold board meetings and company outings, and network while enjoying beautiful mountain views. To learn more, contact David at dlasalle@rmhclub.com.
The panel of judges also heard from Patricia Aldridge, owner of Creativity Cabin. Her studio offers a supportive environment with personal services and quality products to meet the needs of each creative soul. Whether creating ceramics to fire, fabric, canvas or wood, they provide a variety of quality paints and glazes for those to spend mindful time making memories with friends and family. Visit their website at www.createinestes.com.
Jason Toth presented his company, Argonaut Leadership Engineering and Design, which focuses on providing first class education on soft skills like communication, emotional intelligence, conflict resolution and team management. These skills are critical to navigate the business world. Whether you’re fresh out of college or a seasoned expert in your field, they will help those take a proactive approach towards professional development. Contact Jason for more information at ArgonautLEaD@gmail.com.
Next, Backpacking Light, a 20-year old company coming soon to the Estes Valley, provides access to an online community where outdoor adventurists can learn about lightweight backpacking gear, skills, technology, places to hike, news and more. Owner Ryan Jordan highlighted the company’s comprehensive library available to members who can explore make-your-own-gear projects, stories, safety and comfort guidelines, trip planning resources and community forums. Visit their website at www.backpackinglight.com.
Lastly, Backroad Packers owned by Madalyne Staab and Luke Holmes, pitched their new business model of offering the ideal comfort and knowledge to guide travel enthusiasts around the world. Their company will present travelers with well-researched locations around the globe for people to explore exciting places while meeting the requirements of a remote work space. Madalyne and Luke are in the beginning stages of their business and with the help of the B.A.S.E. Program, they have learned the steps needed to move forward with their business model. Follow them on social media at Backroad_Packers.
The 2020 B.A.S.E. Program concluded with a graduation ceremony held at Vert CoWorking, where participants celebrated their newfound knowledge of what it takes to run a sustainable business. Interested in the upcoming 2021 B.A.S.E. Program? Contact E-Center Manager Thomas Cox at tcox@estesparkedc.com.
