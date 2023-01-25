As Mayor, one of my favorite tasks is engaging in outreach and networking that benefits of the townspeople of Estes Park. I derive great satisfaction from building relationships that are mutually beneficial for all parties. I have come to understand that outreach is an essential first step in building such relationships.
I first learned the importance of outreach in 1972. Doris Heritage, an elite distance and cross-county runner, reached out to encourage me to serve on the Athlete Advisory Board for USA Track and Field. As a member of the board, I reached out to athletes and met with officials and international track and field committees. Very naturally, the outreach efforts led to relationships and relationships grew into a network. Over time, the conversations of the network became influence and the influence of the network became support for changes and improvements that ultimately benefited the sport of Track and Field and its athletes around the world.
Since becoming Mayor of Estes Park, I’ve been utilizing the lessons about networking that I learned at USTAF to do work I do for the townspeople here. I regularly reach out to many of the elected officials I worked with during my two terms as a town trustee and I reach out to other mayors, trustees of other towns, and various county, state and federal elected and non-elected officials. And, these people reach out to me. They are my network. Shared concerns, interests and roles hold us together.
The power of outreach and networking was visible last Friday afternoon when U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse and State Senator Janice Marchman held a town hall meeting in Estes Park. Over 80 people attended, with Neguse and Marchman fielding questions from the attendees. Neguse talked about the funding he secured for the Prospect Mountain Water project and Tree Cable project here, and as he did he made a case for the benefits of networking.
Every once in a while my outreach efforts involve engaging with organizations and their traditions. Such was the case this past Saturday, when I attended the 2023 Imperial Constantinian Military Order of Saint George Memorial High Tea in honor of The Baroness Madaline G. Durward. In Estes Park, we know of Madaline as the wife of Dr. James Durward, the mastermind of the Scottish Irish Festival held annually for the past 45 years at Stanley Park and Fairgrounds. During the Tea, I sat with Lady Paulette Bail, Marjorie Dunlap Gain, Apryll Lowe and Kathy Fogg. They explained the traditions and ceremonies of the Military Order. Clearly, they are a network. Through their outreach to me, and mine to them, our networks, may, over time, connect to mutual benefit of both.
I hope these examples make obvious that what’s impossible for one person, a network makes possible. That without outreach there are no networks. And through the networking efforts of the Town’s officials and staff the people who live, work and visit here benefit.
