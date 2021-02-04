In Estes Park, it’s always easy to find good news. This past week was no exception.
Early in the week, Estes Park Health announced receipt of 300 doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The Town of Estes Park responded by opening the Event Center over the weekend, so vaccinations could occur there. EPH medical staff and volunteers— under the supervision of EMS Director, Guy Beesley— administered doses to persons age 70 and over who had pre-registered for vaccination.
I was there to support, watch and listen. I found people to be positive and courteous. Calm was the norm. I was glad to have an opportunity to compare notes with Guy Beesley. According to him, and other health officials with whom I’m talking, holding a vaccine rodeo, like the one at the event center, is a complicated and much needed undertaking.
To begin with, demand for vaccination exceeds vaccine supplies. Obtaining sufficient doses of the vaccine is a huge challenge. A challenge exacerbated because full vaccination, requires two doses. Of the ten doses in a vial of the vaccine, half of the vials must be kept for follow-up vaccinations. A vial expires six hours after opening. An unopened vial can be refrigerated for up to six months. Do the math. Three hundred doses serve 150 recipients. People vaccinated this past weekend will receive a second dose on February 27th.
As Director Beesley shared, fully vaccinating a large number people is a complicated undertaking. It involves systems, registrations, locations, staffing, and more. Each necessitating advance notification and dependable distribution of vaccines. Currently, notification of vaccine distribution is not dependable, leaving Director Beesley to ask me whether Estes is receiving less than its share of vaccines in favor of big cities with larger voter bases.
Toward that end, I contacted the offices of Congressman Neguse and U.S. Senator Michael Bennet requesting of each that Estes Park receive a minimum of 500 vaccine doses each week until everyone is vaccinated. I asked for their help with this because, although Estes Park may be a small town, its impact on Colorado and the world is significant.
I reminded them that Estes Park has the highest percentage of individuals age 65 and over in Larimer County and that in three months, the summer tourist season begins. Nearly five million people from all over the world will come here. The revenue they generate benefits all of Colorado. Before then, Estes must attain herd immunity to protect townspeople, and tourists alike. And for that to happen Beesley and other health providers must be able to implement a systematic vaccination plan immediately.
I am very proud of the townspeople of Estes Park for many ways you’re curtailing the spread of the pandemic. I am especially grateful for local healthcare providers, such as Guy Beesley and his team for their diligent efforts to keep us safe and healthy. When it’s your turn to be vaccinated, please join me in offering up a prayer of thanks to each and every one who helped you get there and a prayer of remembrance for those who came up short of the destination.
