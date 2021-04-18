By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the Wyoming ground squirrel. Now that April has arrived, you may start to hear cricket-like chirps and sharp trills yet not see the animal that made the sound. This is most likely the Wyoming ground squirrel, which has called out before darting into its underground burrow.
1. Wyoming ground squirrels used to be called “Richardson’s ground squirrel,” but DNA testing showed there are differences between the two animals, including a difference in the number of chromosomes.
2. These plentiful small mammals are found throughout Estes Valley and lower elevations of Rocky Mountain National Park, preferring grasslands, open sagebrush habitat, subalpine meadows, and occasionally rocky alpine slopes.
3. Often confused with prairie dogs (an animal not seen in Estes Valley or Rocky Mountain National Park), the Wyoming ground squirrel has been nicknamed the “high mountain prairie dog” for its tolerance for high elevations.
4. Wyoming ground squirrels hibernate almost eight months of the year, going into hibernation in late July or early August and hibernate until the following March or April.
5. These prolific squirrels will mate within days of the females coming out of hibernation, and the babies will be born just four weeks later.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
