The Plant a Book, Grow a Child Program grew from a dream that every child who visited the Estes Park Elementary School book fair deserved to leave with a book of their own to foster a love of learning and literacy. The Estes Park Elementary School library, which shares this vision for students, is the proud partner of Plant a Book, Grow a Child, a program of the Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club.
This year at the students-only book fair, the program made it possible for EVERY student who visited the book fair to leave with at least one book. Students got to shop for and purchase their own books to keep using Plant a Book funds. Elementary School librarian Debbie Holmes made this possible this year, just as she has from the start.
“Debbie Holmes has been the person running the program on the school side from day one, and it has only been possible because of her. Especially during the pandemic, she has willingly gone to very extreme measures to make the program happen,” said Scott Applegate, who started the program six years ago. “Last year alone she had to re-tool the ordering process by making [book] packages, oversaw remote ordering, then ordered, sorted, and bundled 1,300 books ($6,000 worth), and making a socially-distanced ‘Santa Drive Thru’ to deliver those books to 400 students.”
Estes Park Elementary School wishes to extend heart-felt thanks to the Applegate family for starting this program and for helping to instill a love of reading and to Debbie Holmes for making the dream a reality for students in our district.
Applegate said that this year’s program was largely funded by donations from Bank of Estes Park, Bright Christmas, Sunrise Rotary Club, and many individuals who have donated to ensure the program could continue. Over 200 Estes Park students received books through the program this year alone.
If you would like to make a donation to Plant a Book, Grow a Child, mail to: EVSR—Plant a Book, PO Box 4261, Estes Park, CO 80517. Questions can be directed to Scott Applegate at 720-317-5868 or the bankguy@icloud.com.
